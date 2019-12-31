Boxed beef cutout values were steady on Choice and lower on select on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings, USDA reported this afternoon.
- Choice fell $0.24 to $209.42/cwt
- Select dropped $3.29 to $202.12/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $195, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The large cow slaughter for 2019 will likely signal the end of expansion of the national cattle numbers. Likewise the calf crop and feeder supplies both are likely to have peaked, according to The Cattle Report.
Cattle prices are staying in consolidation mode as the market anticipates retail values possibly stabilizing and still is moderate support from a strong cash market, Stewart-Peterson said.