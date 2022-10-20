The cattle market “remains” in a steep uptrend and in position to challenge contract highs set in April, The Hightower Report said. “The market upside may be somewhat limited due to the potential for declining consumer demand for higher-priced beef.”
“The market is slightly overbought after the recent jump,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. European markets are digesting news that Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of Britain. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.95%. Asian investors are assessing data “highlighting Japan’s ever-widening trade deficit” as imports continue to outpace exports, Tradingeconomics.com
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.28 cents (1.54%), and December gasoline is up 0.89%.