 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The cattle market “remains” in a steep uptrend and in position to challenge contract highs set in April, The Hightower Report said. “The market upside may be somewhat limited due to the potential for declining consumer demand for higher-priced beef.”

“The market is slightly overbought after the recent jump,” The Hightower Report said.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. European markets are digesting news that Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of Britain. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.95%. Asian investors are assessing data “highlighting Japan’s ever-widening trade deficit” as imports continue to outpace exports, Tradingeconomics.com

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.28 cents (1.54%), and December gasoline is up 0.89%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

For last week, the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed long liquidation from cattle spec traders. At the same time, according to USDA d…

Cattle

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

“Packer margins fell into the red recently, slowing cash negotiations this week, but the slaughter pace is showing no signs of letup, suggesti…

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News