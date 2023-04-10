June cattle closed sharply higher and the market traded up to new contract highs at the end of the week, last week. News of sharply higher trade in Nebraska late Wednesday helped to drive the market higher for the week.
The cattle market is the only market that started the week with straight up bullish market this morning, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.42%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.03% on Thursday. European equity markets rose on Thursday with travel and leisure stocks increased by 1.4%, ahead of the close for Easter, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets markets are mixed as Japan socks recouped some losses from last week, with nearly all sectors participating in the rally as risk sentiment improves, but investors in China turned cautious amid heightened Sino-US tensions over Taiwan, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.35%, EUR/USD was down 0.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up13 cents (0.16%), and May gasoline is down 0.20%.