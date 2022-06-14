 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle prices “gapped lower,” which is triggering the move lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices did find some buying support off the session lows, but the technical damage was done to the charts and will keep the pressure in the market going into today.”

Feeder cattle will follow live cattle lower on profit taking and long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market will still take the spotlight but has yet to develop to start the week.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.70%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. Interest rates are expected to rise, as worries about a looming recession persist. “The unemployment rate (in the UK) ticked higher but remained below pre-pandemic levels,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.33%.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.14 (1.03%), and July gasoline is up 0.61%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 603,000 head was sharply lower than the prior week’s 644,000 but higher than last year by 60,000 head - a big nu…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market may be looking at a basis flip as shorts get squeezed and the packer is put under more pressure to pay up for cattle, liftin…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The upcoming slaughter week will test demand that seems to be holding strong leading up to the Fourth of July. Retailers have finished purchas…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News