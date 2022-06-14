Cattle prices “gapped lower,” which is triggering the move lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices did find some buying support off the session lows, but the technical damage was done to the charts and will keep the pressure in the market going into today.”
Feeder cattle will follow live cattle lower on profit taking and long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market will still take the spotlight but has yet to develop to start the week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.70%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. Interest rates are expected to rise, as worries about a looming recession persist. “The unemployment rate (in the UK) ticked higher but remained below pre-pandemic levels,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.14 (1.03%), and July gasoline is up 0.61%.