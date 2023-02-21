Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 4.31 to $287.20/cwt.
- Select up 2.79 to $270.84/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 627k head. That was 3k head lighter wk/wk, and was down from 670k head during the same week last year. YTD slaughter is now trailing last year’s pace by 1.9%, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Feedlots held out successfully again last week and higher cash was achieved with the South seeing 2 dollars better and Northern trade 2 to 3 dollars better, according to Total Farm Marketing.