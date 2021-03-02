Cattle calls are steady to lower as front month charts weaken and large cattle supplies weigh on the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The steady cash market is resulting in front-months losing the premium to cash. “We look for cash to stay quiet until the end of the week,” he said.
This will be a catch-up week for slaughter volumes and market trade prices, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle owners are pricing cattle sharply higher wanting to move on and reassert the trendline upward for cattle prices this spring.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74. European equities gained momentum on Tuesday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 rising above the 14,000 mark, as bond yields continued to retreat following last week's rally. Meanwhile, investors worried about bubbles in global markets and weak economic data from Germany. Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said that financial markets in Europe, the US and other developed countries were trading at high levels, and that they had “seriously diverged” from the real economy. The Shanghai Composite lost 42.81 points or 1.21% to 3508.59 on Tuesday, touching 4-week lows during intraday trade, and cancelling gains of 1.21% in the previous session. Sentiment was hit as Guo Shuqing, head of the regulator overseeing China’s banking and insurance industries, expressed concerns about the possible bursting of asset bubbles in overseas financial markets and risks in China’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.16%, and April gasoline is down 0.14%.