 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle calls are steady to lower as front month charts weaken and large cattle supplies weigh on the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The steady cash market is resulting in front-months losing the premium to cash. “We look for cash to stay quiet until the end of the week,” he said.

This will be a catch-up week for slaughter volumes and market trade prices, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle owners are pricing cattle sharply higher wanting to move on and reassert the trendline upward for cattle prices this spring.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74. European equities gained momentum on Tuesday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 rising above the 14,000 mark, as bond yields continued to retreat following last week's rally. Meanwhile, investors worried about bubbles in global markets and weak economic data from Germany. Guo Shuqing, chair of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said that financial markets in Europe, the US and other developed countries were trading at high levels, and that they had “seriously diverged” from the real economy. The Shanghai Composite lost 42.81 points or 1.21% to 3508.59 on Tuesday, touching 4-week lows during intraday trade, and cancelling gains of 1.21% in the previous session. Sentiment was hit as Guo Shuqing, head of the regulator overseeing China’s banking and insurance industries, expressed concerns about the possible bursting of asset bubbles in overseas financial markets and risks in China’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.16%, and April gasoline is down 0.14%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week's slaughter is on track to set a new high for the year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter this past week was 552,000 wit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.Choice rose 46 cents to $240.75.Select went down 7…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were sharply lower as the traders gained the realization that packers were not going to raise cash prices, according to The Cat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News