The cattle market is still in a downtrend for the short term, according to The Hightower Report. “It has been six days in which April cattle could not take out the previous day’s high,” however, which may leave the market vulnerable to a bounce, they said. “But there is no sign of a letup in the coronavirus demand issues.”
The Hightower Report also noted that beef prices “have stayed steady,” and funds are in a net long position. With coronavirus continuing to spread “the long liquidation selling trend could continue.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.34%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.68%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.39%. Stock markets in Europe traded on lower on continued concerns about the coronavirus impact on the global economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian stocks are trading lower as well, on many of the same concerns. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.72%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.30 (2.48%), and March gasoline is down 3.24%.