Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.31 to $253.57/cwt.
- Select was down 1 cent to $225.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,026 head sold live for $156-157, and 2,277 head sold dressed for $245-249. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 862 head sold live for $157-158, and 554 head sold dressed for $245-247.
“Feeders traded sharply higher, following through on yesterday's strength, supported by weak grain markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder prices broke support this week but have quickly recovered to be trading higher on the week. The cattle market has found some footing in the second half of the week and is looking to end the week with good gains on Friday.”
“USDA reported 15.4k MT of beef was sold for export during the week that ended Nov. 24,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was 19% above last week, but down 29% from the same week last year. China was the top buyer with 7.2k MT. Beef shipments for the week were 15,750 MT for a YTD total of 858k MT."