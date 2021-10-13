Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.05 to $280.02.
- Select down $2.65 cents to $258.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,012 head sold dressed at $195.84 to $1.97.10, with 7,508 sold live at $123.80. In Iowa/Minnesota, 5,023 head were sold live at $123.52 and 3,553 were sold dressed at $195.69.
Demand concerns have helped keep the beef market sluggish, and traders are questioning whether or not cash markets can push higher short-term, according to The Hightower Report.