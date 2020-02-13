The reversal and higher close for April cattle, after hitting a support low yesterday, is a technical positive, The Hightower Report said. April cattle traded down to the lowest price it has been since Sept. 25, before a higher close yesterday, The Report said.
Choice beef pricing has fallen in 12 of the past 14 trading sessions. “This has certainly been an issue impacting cash cattle pricing,” Allendale said early this morning. Cash cattle fell from $124 in third week of January to $121 last week. Yesterday's trades were noted at $119 and $120.
As for weather affecting production, Dodge City will see high temperatures of 30 and lows of 16 today, but temperatures will rise come the weekend, Allendale said. That area will see a rebound back to 62 and 35 respectively on Sunday. “At this time, it does not appear that the cold event will be cold enough and it won't last long enough to impact cattle,” Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.66% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.94%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.69% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.69%. The euro hovered around $1.088 on today, a level not seen since May 2017, after the European Commission's latest predictions showed the Eurozone GDP growth is seen at 1.2% this year and 2021, unchanged from November's forecasts, saying “positive developments such as the US-China trade deal were counterbalanced by the spread of the coronavirus.,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite index fell for the first time in 8 sessions to end 0.7% lower at 2,907 today, after the province at the epicenter of the virus outbreak reported a surge in new confirmed cases and a jump in fatalities under a new method for diagnosing cases. By sector, healthcare fell the most, down 1.2%, according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.14%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 7 cents (0.68%), and March gasoline is down 1.32%.