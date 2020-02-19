The cattle market is in a technical recovery period at the moment, but continued higher beef prices will be important to see more follow through buying, The Hightower Report said. “With a sluggish demand tone, the upside seems somewhat limited as beef supplies will increase substantially into the second quarter,” they said.
The key resistance for the April cattle contract is sitting at $121.20, and “the fact the market turned back from this level on Friday makes it particularly stiff resistance,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.85%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.77%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 64 cents (1.22%), and April gasoline is up 0.66%.