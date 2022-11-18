December cattle closed moderately higher on the session Thursday, but slaughter so far this week is up 5.5% from last year and the cash market tone is negative. “This could spark some selling for December,” The Hightower Report said today.
Front month feeder cattle futures finished Thursday with $0.95 to $1.17 gains, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning as trade anticipates news in the USDA Cattle on Feed report today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.86%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.29%, France’s CAC 40 rose by 1.25%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.87%. Stock markets in Europe higher as investors continued to assess economic data and the outlook for interest rates, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were lower under pressure amid mounting worries over resurgent COVID-19 outbreaks in China that dashed reopening hopes and dimmed the economic outlook further,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.10 cents (1.35%), and January gasoline is down 1.11%.