“Cattle bulls show signs of life” as boxed beef prices are stronger, Brugler Marketing said.
Cattle calls are steady to higher this morning after cattle finished with solid gains on Wednesday as some value buyers stepped into the market and drove prices to triple-digit gains across the board, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.117%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08%. European equity markets erased early gains to trade in the red today, with healthcare firms among the worst performers after the EU backed a plan to discuss waving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as they returned to trading for the first time this week following a public holiday. The Nikkei 225 gained 518.74 points, with investors proving optimistic following the Nikkei’s four consecutive weekly losses. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down, as healthcare firms declined, “while risk sentiment remained tepid amid fresh Sino-West tensions,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.807%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.521%, and June gasoline is down 0.79%.