 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

“Cattle bulls show signs of life” as boxed beef prices are stronger, Brugler Marketing said.

Cattle calls are steady to higher this morning after cattle finished with solid gains on Wednesday as some value buyers stepped into the market and drove prices to triple-digit gains across the board, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.117%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08%. European equity markets erased early gains to trade in the red today, with healthcare firms among the worst performers after the EU backed a plan to discuss waving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as they returned to trading for the first time this week following a public holiday. The Nikkei 225 gained 518.74 points, with investors proving optimistic following the Nikkei’s four consecutive weekly losses. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down, as healthcare firms declined, “while risk sentiment remained tepid amid fresh Sino-West tensions,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.807%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.521%, and June gasoline is down 0.79%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market seems to have already priced in the bearish short-term weakness in the cash market, but the surge in the boxed beef market opens th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures scored a win on Thursday according to Brugler Marketing. Front month cattle futures closed 12 to 92 cents higher yesterday, Ala…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News