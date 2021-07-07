Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.78 to $284.90/cwt.
- Select was $1.23 lower to $262.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 845 head sold live for $125, and 4,370 head sold dressed for $189. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,747 head sold live for $124-126.50, and 3,954 head sold dressed for $196-203.
“Cattle futures have been in sideways pattern - building a solid support level under market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “LC futures inability to move higher while grains fall not supportive to buyers. Cash continues to be light this week thus far. Cattle slaughter projected at 122,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for July 1: down .35 at 146.96.”
“A stronger dollar and a generally bearish tone across the commodity markets may be weighing on cattle,” the Hightower Report said. “August cattle fell right to the 50% retracement of the June 1-16 rally at 120.17 this morning. A break below that level would leave the next target down at 118.87.”