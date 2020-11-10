“News on the vaccine is bullish as this opens the door for much stronger demand outlook for 2021,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Restaurants, airlines, travel and even cruise line business is expected to recover. This positive demand more than offsets the idea that there will be little in the way of slaughter slowdowns due to the virus, and also that there will not be any hoarding done by consumers, The Hightower Report said.
USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 117,000 head. That is down from 119,000 LW but up 5,000 head from the same Monday last year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.59%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.33%. Stock markets in Europe were trading mostly up with the London leading the way. “The FTSE 100 rose more than 1% to trade around 6,260 today, after closing at a near three-month high in the previous session on a positive COVID-19 vaccine update from Pfizer and Biden’s victory in the U.S. presidential race, while investors await developments on Brexit negotiations,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed this morning with Japan’s Nikkel Stock rallying for the sixth straight session and “closing at levels not seen for 29-years”. As Pfizer/BioNTech revealed that its coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in preventing infection among people without evidence of prior disease, transportation stocks in Japan rose including Airliner ANA Holdings which jumped 18.06%, while East Japan Railway added 15.5%, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.99%, and December gasoline is up 0.87%.