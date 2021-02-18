The cattle market had “seemingly priced in” the winter weather impacts felt across the U.S. over the past week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The loss of shifts and some shutdowns in general are viewed as negative for cash this week.”
After Tuesday’s reversal in the August contract, Wednesday’s trade saw continued follow-through selling, “which is a negative technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “Consider selling a minor bounce or sell out of the money call premium.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.73% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.43%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.48%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.44%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 43 cents (0.70%), and April gasoline is up 0.32%.