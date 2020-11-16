Cash cattle finished the week trading at $110 with feeder cattle at $112, Allendale reported. February live cattle futures finished the week only 40 cents higher after being up $3.30 last Tuesday.
The market back below the 60-day moving average suggests the longer-term trend could be turning down, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.40%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.28%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.00% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.77. European stocks extended early gains on Monday, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rising more than 1% after Moderna Inc announced that its coronavirus experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the infection. Stock markets were already gaining boosted by positive sentiment from its Asian peers after 15 economies in the Asia-Pacific region signed the largest trade deal in the world aiming at reducing tariffs. Also, industrial production for China and Japan GDP growth for Q3 came better than expected, raising hopes of a strong global economic recovery. Major stock markets in Asia rose sharply on Monday as 15 economies in the region, including China, Japan and South Korea signed a historic free-trade deal, which aims to gradually reduce tariffs across many areas.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.74%, and December gasoline is up 3.42%.