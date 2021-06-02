Technically, charts broke down on the JBS cyber-attack news, and the strong gap lower “opens the door for further follow through selling,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning. However, the world’s largest meat producer, said it has made “significant progress” to resolve the cyberattack that hit its global operations, TFM said today.
June cattle closed sharply lower yesterday but well up from the early lows when the market collapsed with traders fearful that the slowdown in packer operations, due to the cyber-attack on JBS, could back up cattle in the country. “If plants are back up and going in the next day or two, the impact could be minimal,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
“As a reminder, the CME has conveniently raised the “regular” daily limit for live cattle futures to $5, with feeder cattle at $6.50. Expanded limits following a limit move would be 1.5x,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. “European stocks fluctuated between small gains and losses today, with Frankfurt's DAX hovering near record levels and following muted sentiment elsewhere as investors continue to monitor reopening efforts and assess the pace of inflation,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as investors weighed recent economic recovery optimism against persistent inflation concerns, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.35%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.00%, and July gasoline is up 1.02%.