Wholesale beef is reacting to an expected decline in beef supplies coming up, Allendale said. “Last week's boxed beef gain was $1.55 for choice and $1.16 for select. So far this week, another $2.72 was added to choice and $3.75 to select.”
The cattle is staying in short-term consolidation mode today, The Hightower Report said. “The jump in beef prices this week might support a firm trade in the cash market,” they noted.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower as optimism is waning ahead of today’s U.S./China trade pact, as it was indicated that ongoing tariffs would remain in place until the completion of the second phase of the agreement, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are lower on the same sentiments of tariffs remaining in place, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3 cents (0.05%), and February gasoline is up 0.24%.