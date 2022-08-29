 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Outside markets are weak this morning, which may lead to some additional pressure on the open after October live cattle futures were lower last week, giving back gains from the previous two weeks, Blue Line Futures said.

The market remains in an overbought condition, and slaughter last week was up 3.8% from last year's pace, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.85%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.47%, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.74%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 1.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.70%. Stock markets in Europe traded in the six-week low range as concerns of aggressive rate hikes by major central banks and the European energy crisis weighed heavily on sentiment, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are weighed down by weak global sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled higher interest rates for longer in a policy speech late last week, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.50%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.93%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 18 cents (0.19%), and October gasoline is down 1.37%.

