The March update to USDA supply and demand estimates showed a 220 mln-pound increase for 2020 beef production, Brugler Marketing said. Wholesale boxed beef prices were lower on Tuesday, but widened the Choice/Select spread to $8.38.
Momentum studies are still bearish but are now at over-sold levels and will continue to support reversal action, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 2.80% this morning. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.18%. The FTSE 100 opened 1.8% higher on Wednesday following four straight days of declines after the Bank of England slashed interest rates to 0.25% from 0.75%, the lowest level since 2016, in emergency move to counter coronavirus impact. The bank also announced a new Term Funding scheme with additional incentives for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.52% and USD/JPY was down 0.84%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.07 (3.11%), and June gasoline is down 0.33%.