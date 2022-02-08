The cattle market is overbought, Total Farm Marketing said. “The retail markets has been trending lower, and that may be making the market cautious.”
Another key reversal in the past three days “might suggest a near-term top is close at hand,” The Hightower Report said. Traders expect meat markets will carry an inflationary tilt, “and the market continues to advance in spite of an overbought condition.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.11% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.67% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.36 (1.37%), and March gasoline is down 1.62%.