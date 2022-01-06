Cattle markets are steady to lower today, as Wednesday’s push lower in prices kept sellers in place, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, front-end futures are now challenging the bottom of the trading range.”
The break in the stock market after the cattle close “just adds to short-term uncertainties,” The Hightower report said. “However, both beef and cattle markets are firm this week and there appears to be no impact so far from the record high COVID case counts.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.40%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.85%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.86%. The drop in European stocks comes amid interest hike expectations and concerns over the impact of Omicron coronavirus on the economy, Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.88%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.88 (2.84%), and October gasoline is up 1.22%.