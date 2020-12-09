February cattle closed lower for the fourth session in a row as traders see the collapse in the beef market as evidence at there will not be consumer hoarding of beef due to the virus spike, according to The Hightower Report.
Warm temperatures in the Plains will peak tomorrow for Amarillo, Texas, and Dodge City, Kan., Allendale said. They peaked on Tuesday for Norfolk, Neb. There will be a 26- to 30-degree drop after that into Sunday. Some suggest this may support cattle futures.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.92% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31. European equities were slightly up on Wednesday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 advancing 1% to its highest level since February 21st and other major indexes gaining between 0.3% and 0.8%. Investors await developments in post-Brexit trade talks just ahead of a highly anticipated EU summit on a stimulus package and an ECB policy meeting Thursday, which will probably see policymakers announcing fresh monetary stimulus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tonight in another attempt to break the Brexit impasse after negotiations failed to resolve divergences over fishing rights, fair competition and the UK Internal Market Bill. The Shanghai Composite lost 38.21 points or 1.12% to 3371.96 on Wednesday, extending losses for the 3rd consecutive session on caution amid strained China-US ties and poor local data.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.31%, and January gasoline is up 0.75%.
CropWatch Weekly Update
