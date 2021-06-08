“Trade will likely be steady to slightly higher this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values may be a concern in this window after the Memorial Day Holiday.”
Surging beef prices “and massive profit margins from packers” may help cash cattle this week, The Hightower Report said. Cash prices traded at $120 last week, with hopes of higher trade this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.39%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0126%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 25 cents (0.36%), and July gasoline is down 0.62%.