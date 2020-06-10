The average weekly price for fed cattle is following the box prices downward. This week has seen a slowing of the decline probably as more buyers in need of beef products enter the market. It will require several week for the supply/demand curve to find a balance, according to The Cattle Report.
JBS received permission from a court in Brazil’s state of Rondônia to reopen a beef plant even after 266 employees there tested positive for COVID-19, according to state labor prosecutors. More than 60% of the people infected in the town are employed by JBS, the prosecutors said, adding there were at least three COVID-19 deaths linked to JBS workers, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14%. European shares erased early gains to trade lower on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement due later in the day as well as the first set of economic projections since December. Fed officials are seen holding the target range for the federal funds rate at 0-0.25%, following Friday's stronger-than-expected US jobs report. Earlier in the session, stocks gained after Reuters reported that the ECB was working on a scheme to cope with unpaid euro debt due to the coronavirus crisis.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.44% and USD/JPY was down 0.37%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 84 cents (2.16%), and June gasoline is down 0.32%.