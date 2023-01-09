Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.15 to $286.14/cwt.
- Select was up 26 cents to $259.60.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 90 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales.
“The Christmas week storm knocked down average weights and this helped reduce beef production,” the Hightower Report said. “Consumer demand has been a concern for the market but with a surge higher in the US stock market and weakness in the US dollar, demand concerns may have eased.”
“Live cattle futures are rebounding with triple digit gains through the front months,” Brugler Marketing said. “The board is mostly a dollar higher, give or take a nickel… USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter at 563,000 head through the first week of the new year. That compares to 619,000 head last year.”