Seasonally, boxed beef should see a rally with the approach of Memorial Day and grilling season meaning increased demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Friday’s slaughter totaled 121,000 head, 3,000 more than last week, and 10,000 greater than a year ago. The heavier slaughter tone still indicates the market has plenty of cattle to work through in the near-term.
June cattle continues to hold a stiff discount to the cash market. Short-term demand fundamentals still look negative. There could be a short-term bulge in beef production, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 2.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.44%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.14%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.76% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.90%. European stock indices extended losses to two-month lows Monday, with the German DAX almost down by 1% and both the pan-European Stoxx 600 and the French CAC 40 erased 1.4% each, as almost all sectors were in negative territory. Investors geared up for a highly anticipated inflation gauge from the US later in the week, with the risk of a further acceleration in prices fueling jitters over aggressive interest rate hikes, while lingering lockdowns in China continued to pressure global growth prospects. Elsewhere, Russia celebrated Victory Day, used by President Putin to reaffirm its justification for invasion of Ukraine as central to Russia’s integrity. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% to close at 3,004 while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.41% to 10,766 on Monday, starting the week on a cautious note, as China’s latest trade data showed the impact of ongoing Covid lockdowns on foreign trade and the overall economy. Chinese export growth slowed to its weakest in nearly two years, while imports barely changed in April as tighter and wider Covid-19 curbs halted factory production and weighed on domestic demand. Monday’s moves also followed a slump in mainland stocks on Friday after President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to stick to the “dynamic zero-Covid” policy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.47%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.48%, and June gasoline is down 1.03%.