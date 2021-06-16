August live cattle are looking to challenge the recent contract highs, and deferred contracts established new highs overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market looks technically strong and also seeing good money flow, evident in the strong bull spreading action,” TFM said.
Cattle markets are higher this morning as cash markets creep upwards, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Strength in the cash market at a time of the year when cash markets sometimes drift lower, are leading gains. But, with the short-term overbought condition of the market and a setback in beef prices to the lowest level since May 28, buying may slow, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. European shares treaded water early today, Germany’s DAX 30 remaining close to yesterday's record high, as investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement for clues regarding the timing of taper talks and inflation trends, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down with the The Shanghai Composite closing at 3-week lows amid weaker than expected local data on industrial production and retail sales and reports that China is cracking down on banking activities, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 20 cents (0.281%), and August gasoline is down 0.32%.