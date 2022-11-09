Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 27 cents to $264.67/cwt.
- Select down 83 cents to $235.22/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,912 sold live at $153 and 1,813 sold dressed at $242. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,380 sold live at $152-153 and 2,617 head sold dressed at $240-242.
The session today was active for cattle, The Hightower Report said. “Traders are a bit concerned that beef production will not come down as much as expected over the near term.”
They said production may stay higher than expected, and if exports “sour” due to the strong U.S. dollar, the market may be vulnerable.