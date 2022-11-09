 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 27 cents to $264.67/cwt.
  • Select down 83 cents to $235.22/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,912 sold live at $153 and 1,813 sold dressed at $242. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,380 sold live at $152-153 and 2,617 head sold dressed at $240-242.

The session today was active for cattle, The Hightower Report said. “Traders are a bit concerned that beef production will not come down as much as expected over the near term.”

They said production may stay higher than expected, and if exports “sour” due to the strong U.S. dollar, the market may be vulnerable.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Weaker corn prices ahead of this weekly USDA supply/demand report have lent support to January Feeder Cattle and held the market in a tight co…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Export sales were slow, and weakness in outside market forces helped to pressure the market lower Thursday, but solid gains in the beef market…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market tested last week’s lows early in the session yesterday, “finishing with an outside day up,” The Hightower Report said. “This…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News