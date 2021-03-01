Cattle futures were sharply lower as the traders gained the realization that packers were not going to raise cash prices, according to The Cattle Report. Carcass weights are showing significant declines. The market will now be required to grind until sellers can establish some trade leverage. This scenario is always held like a mirage in the future.
Wholesale boxed beef prices rebounded on Friday with a 14-cent bump to choice and a 94 cent increase in select, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.96% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.84% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.34. European stocks traded in the green on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 adding 1.4% at 13,980 and other major indexes gaining between 1.5% and 1.7%. Yields on government bonds were down following a recent rally, while investors welcomed the approval of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by the House. On the pandemic front, more than 20 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine shot, while the US expects deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine to begin on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite lifted 42.32 points or 1.21% to 3551.4 on Monday, retracing four-week lows and rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in almost a year as global central banks moved to ease worries amid rising bond yields. On the data front, both gauges of China’s factory activity hit a nine-month low and missed market expectations after COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year. Meantime, the Hang Seng Index gained 449.22 points or 1.55% to 29429.43, with CNOOC falling 1.3% after the New York Stock Exchange decided to delist the American depositary receipts of the Chinese offshore oil producers from next week, citing a US executive order from Trump era.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.19%, and April gasoline is up 0.99%.