 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures were sharply lower as the traders gained the realization that packers were not going to raise cash prices, according to The Cattle Report. Carcass weights are showing significant declines. The market will now be required to grind until sellers can establish some trade leverage. This scenario is always held like a mirage in the future.

Wholesale boxed beef prices rebounded on Friday with a 14-cent bump to choice and a 94 cent increase in select, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.96% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.84% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.34. European stocks traded in the green on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 adding 1.4% at 13,980 and other major indexes gaining between 1.5% and 1.7%. Yields on government bonds were down following a recent rally, while investors welcomed the approval of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by the House. On the pandemic front, more than 20 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine shot, while the US expects deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine to begin on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite lifted 42.32 points or 1.21% to 3551.4 on Monday, retracing four-week lows and rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in almost a year as global central banks moved to ease worries amid rising bond yields. On the data front, both gauges of China’s factory activity hit a nine-month low and missed market expectations after COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year. Meantime, the Hang Seng Index gained 449.22 points or 1.55% to 29429.43, with CNOOC falling 1.3% after the New York Stock Exchange decided to delist the American depositary receipts of the Chinese offshore oil producers from next week, citing a US executive order from Trump era.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.19%, and April gasoline is up 0.99%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week's slaughter is on track to set a new high for the year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter this past week was 552,000 wit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The nearby February cattle contract goes off the board on Friday, and that may keep the market choppy until then,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.Choice rose 46 cents to $240.75.Select went down 7…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News