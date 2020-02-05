Cattle slaughter has been running higher lately, nearly 4.1% over last year. Allendale said that based on the placement markets from this past summer, the expectation was for slaughter to be in a range of down 2% or up 1%. “On a more bullish note, this week's cattle showlist was 13,900 head under last week.”
“We still think there is an opportunity for prices to grind higher over the next week,” Blue Line Futures said, but noted that traders should keep expectations in check. They watched how April’s live contract was able to continue its rally yesterday, but “it lacked the conviction we saw in the broader markets.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.29%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.01%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.69%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.25%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.16 (2.30%), and March gasoline is up 2.04%.