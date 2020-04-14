Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and sharply higher on Select on moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 81 cents to $226.67/cwt.
- Select was $4.37 higher to $215.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 60 head sold dressed for $150. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 94 head sold live for $95, and 230 head sold dressed for $152.
“Sharp slowdowns in kill numbers will likely back animals up in the country and force higher production in the future,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This would lower demand for slaughter supplies and cause wholesale beef prices to rally.”
“The April live contract’s inability to rally despite trading at a sharp discount to cash means that traders are expecting cash trade to keep falling into April expiration,” Stewart-Peterson said. “June lives filled the gap created yesterday but have fallen back to the middle of the day’s range.”