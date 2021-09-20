“Cattle is an economic sensitive market and with the collapse in the stock market overnight, selling pressures, and long liquidation could combine to pressure the market early today,” The Hightower Report said today. Producers look very current with marketing's but both beef prices and cash markets remain in the short term downtrend, The Report said.
The close for October cattle on Friday afternoon, was the lowest weekly close since early March. “The tone of the market is still negative, and the long liquidation and technical selling seem to be driving the market, as well as concerns regarding demand and the erosion in retail prices. A retest of the low from last Monday looks to be the next downside target,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.55%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.12%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.29%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.68%. European shares slumped to near two-month lows today, “as concerns over global growth and inflation mount and as investors are bracing for key central bank meetings this week including those from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up led by Japan. The Nikkei 225 advanced to near 31-year highs at 30,500, “posting its fourth straight weekly gain, amid hopes for new leadership in Japan that would compile fresh stimulus to support domestic economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.64%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.59 (2.20%), and November gasoline is up 1.95%.