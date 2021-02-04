Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.03 to $234.25/cwt.
- Select dropped $2.95 to $220.44.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 367 head sold live at $111.89 and 5,429 sold dressed at $179.83. Iowa/Minnesota, 4,012 head were sold live at $112.54 to $114 and 8,230 were sold dressed at $179.15.
Traders continue to believe that the strong beef market will help hold the cash trend higher over the near term, according to The Hightower Report.
Weekly beef export figures remained steady with South Korea as a key buyer, according to Total Farm Marketing.