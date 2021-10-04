Cattle futures fell again following lower revisions to this past week's slaughter, according to The Cattle Report. The spot month is now trading discount to most cash sales and this will encourage marketing plans to move forward with the hope of overcoming bottlenecks at the processing plant and finding adequate slaughter slots. The futures have now taken a long path downward as most traders look for continuing supply chain problems at the beef plants. Usually when consensus develops on the market direction, it will be the traders who bet against those consensus views that profit.
Overall, beef charts look technically weak, and additional downside selling pressure is expected as the bottom is still not in place, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. We view selling pressure is likely to continue in this bear spread market. On Friday, February live cattle closed under the 200-day moving average and the fundamentals are not helping support the price. The summary of cash trade was still disappointing.
Outside markets
Stocks: November E-mini S&Ps were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.30%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.13%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21. European equity markets cut some losses to trade around the flat line on Monday, following last week's sharp losses, as concerns around slowing global growth, inflation and rising interest rates continued to dominate sentiment. Meanwhile, investors eye an Eurogroup meeting where Eurozone finance ministers will be discussing the EU’s recovery plans, banking union and fiscal policy. Elsewhere, trading in the shares of Chinese property group Evergrande was suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange after some bondholders said the firm had missed a second interest payment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.11%, and November gasoline is down 0.19%.