At the close for the Tuesday session live cattle futures were down by another 45 to 67 cents. October was the exception. “October fat cattle are firm on the cash market,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning.
Further, December cattle rallied early in the session yesterday as outside market forces turned much more positive. However, setting the tone for today, the market failed to generate follow-through buying support, and closed moderately lower on the session yesterday, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.53%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 090%. European stock indexes joined a global sell-off hitting fresh two-year lows, as investors worry about the impact of surging borrowing costs across the world on the economic outlook, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still reacting persistent concerns about rising global interest rates and a potential recession,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.48%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 25 cents (0.32%), and November gasoline is up 0.35%.