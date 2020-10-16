Cow slaughter continues to be large, indicating liquidation of some herds from drought in the southwest. Most of the increase in cow slaughter is from the beef herd while dairy cows are running under last year as dairy margins improve, according to the Cattle Report.
For the week ended Oct. 3, steer carcass weights were unchanged from the prior week at 924 pounds, Allendale said. Heifer carcass weights increased by 5 pounds to 843. Barrow/gilt carcass weights grew 1 pound from the prior week at 212. On a year-to-year basis hog weights increased from +1.0% to now +1.4%.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.62%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.31. Major stock indexes in Europe traded in the green on Friday, with bourses in Germany, France, Italy and the UK gaining between 0.3% and 1.3% and attempting to bounce back from big losses in the previous session. Still, some volatility is expected during the session as mounting coronavirus cases in the continent and the ongoing Brexit talks weigh on the mood. The Shanghai Composite added 4.18 points or 0.13% to 3336.36 on Friday, gaining 2% for the week. Investors cheered news that Beijing is set to pass a new law that would restrict sensitive exports vital to national security, expanding its toolkit of policy options as competition grows with the US over access to technologies.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.85%, and December gasoline is down 1.36%.