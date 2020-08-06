Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.09 to $204.66/cwt.
- Select went up $1.19 to $192.01.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,123 head sold dressed at $162-168, with 207 sold live at $162. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,305 head were sold live at $102-105, and 1,128 head were sold dressed at $162-168.
Cattle prices are still trending higher, though beef values have been choppy to lower this week, according to Stewart-Peterson.
U.S. beef export sales for the week ending July 30 totaled 13,366 tons, down from 29,501 tons the previous week and the lowest weekly total since July 2, according to The Hightower Report.