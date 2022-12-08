Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.68 to $247.28/cwt.
- Select was up 78 cents to $220.55.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 870 head sold live for $156-158, and 862 head sold dressed for $246-247. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 370 head sold live for $156-157, and 905 head sold dressed for $245-247.
Cattle markets moved higher. “Cattle futures had firmer closes with good price action on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Seasonality may be in play, as cattle markets have a tendency to trend higher into the end of the year. Price follow-through will be a key going into the weekend.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending December 1 came in at 1,601 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 16,349 for 2023 for a total of 17,950,” the Hightower Report said. This was up from 17,443 the previous week and the highest since Oct. 13. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.004 mln tonnes, down from 1.047 mln a year ago but second highest on record for this time of year.”