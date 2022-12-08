 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.68 to $247.28/cwt.
  • Select was up 78 cents to $220.55.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 870 head sold live for $156-158, and 862 head sold dressed for $246-247. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 370 head sold live for $156-157, and 905 head sold dressed for $245-247.

Cattle markets moved higher. “Cattle futures had firmer closes with good price action on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Seasonality may be in play, as cattle markets have a tendency to trend higher into the end of the year. Price follow-through will be a key going into the weekend.”

“US beef export sales for the week ending December 1 came in at 1,601 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 16,349 for 2023 for a total of 17,950,” the Hightower Report said. This was up from 17,443 the previous week and the highest since Oct. 13. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.004 mln tonnes, down from 1.047 mln a year ago but second highest on record for this time of year.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The lower beef market last week opens the door for a weaker cash tone ahead. However, this clashes with a bullish supply outlook ahead,” The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Tightening supply and better demand may keep trend up, The Hightower Report said this morning. ” The general demand tone has been better than …

Cattle

Wholesale pressure is pushing cattle prices down as the live cattle futures market was $1.65 to $2.20 lower on Tuesday, said Alan Brugler of B…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News