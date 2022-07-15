 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.16 to $268.91/cwt.
  • Select down 12 cents to $241.79/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 371 head sold live at $141.46 and 198 head sold dressed at $229.65.

Steer and heifer carcass weights are up over the past 2 weeks and grading percent has improved. Packers paying large premiums in the Midwest have encourage feedlots to keep cattle on feed longer, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Traders remained concerned with the current market-ready supply which seems to be higher than a year ago, and with the sluggish demand, according to The Hightower Report.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching a recovery in grains, weighing on feeder cattle this week. Overall, cattle markets “are kept held in check technic…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The USDA sees fourth quarter beef production down 345 million pounds from the third quarter as compared with an increase of 127 million pounds…

Cattle

Expectations are for “steady to firm” cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures held support levels (Wednesday) and price action was s…

Cattle

Money flowed into the cattle market to end last week which made the August contract “look like a value compared to the cash market,” Total Far…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News