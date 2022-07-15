Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.16 to $268.91/cwt.
- Select down 12 cents to $241.79/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 371 head sold live at $141.46 and 198 head sold dressed at $229.65.
Steer and heifer carcass weights are up over the past 2 weeks and grading percent has improved. Packers paying large premiums in the Midwest have encourage feedlots to keep cattle on feed longer, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders remained concerned with the current market-ready supply which seems to be higher than a year ago, and with the sluggish demand, according to The Hightower Report.