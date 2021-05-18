Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures calls are mixed after two-sided, choppy trade, “lacking any overall direction” in Monday’s session, said Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade was undeveloped on Monday, and will likely hold off until late in the week, TFM said.
Cattle futures quiet while beef prices continue to rise, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index is up 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.36%. Stock markets in Europe traded on optimism of new employment information. In Great Britain, the first-quarter jobs report showed a continued fall in unemployment, a further rise in vacancies to their pre-pandemic levels, and growth in the employment rate, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up as traders cheered reports that Japan's health panel will hold a meeting Thursday to decide whether to approve COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca as Pfizer's virus vaccine is the only one approved in the country, and President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will send more vaccines abroad,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.59% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.47%, and June gasoline is up 0.76%.