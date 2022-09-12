 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Confirmed cash trades picked up volume at the end of last week after “a nonexistent market” early in the short week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

In his Live Cattle Weekly Forecast, Anton Kohanon, on Barchart gives both a negative and a positive possibility for the week ahead. A downtrend will start as soon as the market drops below support level 145,500, which will be followed by moving down to support level 143,250. On the other hand, he said, an uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 146,250, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 147,500.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.51%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.30%. Major bourses in Europe kicked off the week in positive territory, with Germany leading the way, led by shares of consumer cyclicals, with bank shares among the top performers, on bets the ECB will continue to deliver big interest rate increases, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are on the rise with Japan hitting its highest levels in two weeks and tracking gains on Wall Street “as risk sentiment improved globally,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index gained 0.820% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.05. %.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.72%, EUR/USD was up 0.93% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 65 cents (0.76%), and October gasoline is up 1.01%.

