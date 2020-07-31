Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.46 to $203.26/cwt.
- Select was down $1.61 to $189.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 510 head sold live for $99-100, and no dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 276 head sold dressed for $160-162.
“Cattle was firm,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. “Those higher cash prices to end the week kept the market continuing to move higher… Feeders were up again. They’re really leading the way. That month-end rally is supported by some technical buying, but I think there is some surging there. The demand continues to come in.”
Traders were watching cash prices and boxed beef trends. “Cash prices began to creep higher in the second half of the week, pushing a bit past 100.00 vs 98.00 last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Boxed beef values have gained some strength as well. Choice boxes were up 0.69 at yesterday’s close to 201.80 and were up another 1.58 this morning to 203.38.”