Cattle

Fat cattle finished out the week of trading with 12 to 40 cent gains on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. After cattle futures pushed higher on Friday, traders are watching to see if that movement continues today.

The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 829 pounds, down from 830 the previous week and down from 845 a year ago. And, cold weather could push weights lower, The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.86%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.79%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly lower as investors remained cautious ahead of key monetary policy decisions from the Fed, the ECB and the BoE, and corporate earnings,TradingEconomics.com said early this morning. In Asian markets, stocks are struggling for direction ahead of key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week, “headlined by an expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 5 cents (0.06%), and March gasoline is down 0.66%.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

The weekly slaughter fell to 646,000 from 661,000 the prior week. but 9,000 above last year, according to The Cattle Report. Declining supplie…

Cattle

Cattle

Technical action has improved as the jump in feeder cattle prices this week “has added to the positive tone,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef…

Cattle

The cattle market was higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We’ll see how feeder cattle react to marginally higher corn trad…

Cattle

Short-term weakness in the cash market “and sluggish beef prices” have sparked selling in the cattle market, The Hightower Report said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

