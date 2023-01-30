Fat cattle finished out the week of trading with 12 to 40 cent gains on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. After cattle futures pushed higher on Friday, traders are watching to see if that movement continues today.
The estimated average dressed cattle weight last week was 829 pounds, down from 830 the previous week and down from 845 a year ago. And, cold weather could push weights lower, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.86%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.79%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly lower as investors remained cautious ahead of key monetary policy decisions from the Fed, the ECB and the BoE, and corporate earnings,TradingEconomics.com said early this morning. In Asian markets, stocks are struggling for direction ahead of key interest rate decisions from major central banks this week, “headlined by an expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 5 cents (0.06%), and March gasoline is down 0.66%.