Traders await this afternoon’s USDA Cattle Inventory and On Feed reports. “The data should still reflect a tightening cattle supply,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update this morning. For Cattle Inventory, All Cattle and Calves are expected to be down 2.1% from last July, TFM said.
Average actual dressed cattle weights for the week ending July 9 came in at 815 pounds, up from 809 from the previous week and up from 814 a year ago. “The weight data is a bearish development and shows that producers were not current with marketing's going into July 9,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.73%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.27%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. European stocks are up slightly, but relatively flat today as investors digest the larger than expected rate-hike and the new anti-fragmentation tool from the ECB, slowing domestic PMI data while continuing to monitor the political crisis in Italy, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed with Japanese stocks edging up slightly as investors watched for market reaction after data showed Japanese core consumer prices inched up in June and stayed above the BOJ’s target for the third straight month, while markets in China markets were flat to down slightly, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.6% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.64% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.37 (1.42%), and September gasoline is down 1.34%.