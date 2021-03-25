 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.61 to $236.45.
  • Select up $2.18 to $226.25.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 711 head sold dressed at $185, with 8,923 sold live at $115.96 to $117. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,373 head were sold live at $115.23 to $116.76, and 913 head sold dressed at $183 to $185.

The beef market challenged the March 18 high for June cattle today and demand factors remain solid, according to The Hightower Report.

This was the highest beef market since March 1 and traders appear more confident to go long as packers are more aggressive, according to Total Farm Management.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.Choice up 85 cents to $234.84.Select down $1.16 t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cold storage report on Monday “isn’t expected to have a big impact on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect front month cattle to sta…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle calls are steady to lower following a round of strong selling pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is mos…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News