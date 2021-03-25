Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice up $1.61 to $236.45.
- Select up $2.18 to $226.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 711 head sold dressed at $185, with 8,923 sold live at $115.96 to $117. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,373 head were sold live at $115.23 to $116.76, and 913 head sold dressed at $183 to $185.
The beef market challenged the March 18 high for June cattle today and demand factors remain solid, according to The Hightower Report.
This was the highest beef market since March 1 and traders appear more confident to go long as packers are more aggressive, according to Total Farm Management.