Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.34 to $238.85/cwt.
- Select went up $1.83 to $227.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 300 head sold dressed at $180, with 4,308 sold live at $113-115. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,687 head were sold live at $114-115, and 567 head were sold dressed at $181-182.
Demand could take a hit in cattle as consumers are at home as the vaccine rolls out, Total Farm Marketing said. “Beef cutouts expected to be higher with light to moderate box movement,” they said.
April’s contract fell today as sluggish cash markets are expected in the coming days, The Hightower Report said.