 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.34 to $238.85/cwt.
  • Select went up $1.83 to $227.47.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 300 head sold dressed at $180, with 4,308 sold live at $113-115. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,687 head were sold live at $114-115, and 567 head were sold dressed at $181-182.

Demand could take a hit in cattle as consumers are at home as the vaccine rolls out, Total Farm Marketing said. “Beef cutouts expected to be higher with light to moderate box movement,” they said.

April’s contract fell today as sluggish cash markets are expected in the coming days, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called higher today after the strong Friday close, Total Farm Marketing said. “This opens the door for additional money flo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.Select was up 62 cents …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed as prices seek further direction ahead of the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Demand is…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News