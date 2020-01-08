Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to weak on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 6 cents to $209.50/cwt.
- Select went down 29 cents to $206.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, 162 head were sold live at $123-125, and no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Technical action has been “quiet” overall today, Stewart-Peterson said, remarking on both the live and feeder contracts. “Jan feeders made their second inside session in a row and closed just off the highs while the Mar contract tested and failed to break through nearby resistance,” they said.
“It was an inside trading day,” The Hightower Report said. Feeder cattle helped support the market with a jump in some contracts, they said, but exports were lower for the month of November at 244.5 mln pounds, compared to last year’s mark of 265.9 mln.