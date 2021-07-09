Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 3.38 to $278.59/cwt.
- Select fell 2.65 to $257.41/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA 636 head sold dressed at $197.05. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,398 head sold live at $125.75-126.00 and 901 head sold dressed at $196.52.
Cattle exports have been decent with net sales of 23,700, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. South Korea remains best buyer in 2021.
There are no back up cattle in feedlots as they remain current with marketings, notes Total Farm Marketing.